All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204

8621 Fancy Finch Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8621 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! CARROLLWOOD CONDO WITH LOVELY WATER VIEWS! Very SPACIOUS 2 bedroom, 2 bath bright and airy condo with open-floor plan in gated community! This lovely 2nd floor unit has a peaceful view that overlooks the pond and fountain. Nice open floor plan with neutral paint and carpeting throughout. Separate dining area, breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry for storage. The main living area features tall ceilings with access to the balcony so plenty of natural light flows throughout. The Master bedroom has an en-suite bath and walk in closet. Comes complete with FULL-size washer and dryer. Conveniently located in Carrollwood this terrific unit is close to amazing shopping, great dining and entertainment. Excellent central location for South bound and/or North bound commuters! The Grand Reserve features a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, picnic area and Tiki bar! Sorry NO PETS allowed per HOA. AMAZING PRICE! For more info, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 have any available units?
8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 have?
Some of 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 pet-friendly?
No, 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 offer parking?
No, 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 does not offer parking.
Does 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 have a pool?
Yes, 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 has a pool.
Does 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 have accessible units?
No, 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places
Egypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa