8621 Fancy Finch Drive #204

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! CARROLLWOOD CONDO WITH LOVELY WATER VIEWS! Very SPACIOUS 2 bedroom, 2 bath bright and airy condo with open-floor plan in gated community! This lovely 2nd floor unit has a peaceful view that overlooks the pond and fountain. Nice open floor plan with neutral paint and carpeting throughout. Separate dining area, breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry for storage. The main living area features tall ceilings with access to the balcony so plenty of natural light flows throughout. The Master bedroom has an en-suite bath and walk in closet. Comes complete with FULL-size washer and dryer. Conveniently located in Carrollwood this terrific unit is close to amazing shopping, great dining and entertainment. Excellent central location for South bound and/or North bound commuters! The Grand Reserve features a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, picnic area and Tiki bar! Sorry NO PETS allowed per HOA. AMAZING PRICE! For more info, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614.