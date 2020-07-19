8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 1 car garage close to cul-de-sac with approximately 1192 total sq. feet.

Kitchen has mica top, breakfast bar, double stainless sink, tiled, smooth top range, microwave, and side by side refrigerator with water/ice/light. Eat in space off kitchen, tiled, slider to lanai and pantry.

Family room is tiled, ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom is wood laminate, ceiling fan w/light, faux blinds. Master bath has shower only w/tiled walls, graded toilet and fixtures, shelving and decorative light/mirror.

Bath 2 is tiled, cabinet w/mica top, tub/shower combo w/tiled walls. Bedroom 2 has wood laminate floors, ceiling fan w/light, faux blinds. Bed 3 has wood laminate floors with faux blinds. Lanai is covered and screen. Back wooden deck with plenty of space for grill and furniture. Garage is one car, shelves, cabinets, washer & dryer.