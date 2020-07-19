All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE

8617 Villa Largo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Villa Largo Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 1 car garage close to cul-de-sac with approximately 1192 total sq. feet.
Kitchen has mica top, breakfast bar, double stainless sink, tiled, smooth top range, microwave, and side by side refrigerator with water/ice/light. Eat in space off kitchen, tiled, slider to lanai and pantry.
Family room is tiled, ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom is wood laminate, ceiling fan w/light, faux blinds. Master bath has shower only w/tiled walls, graded toilet and fixtures, shelving and decorative light/mirror.
Bath 2 is tiled, cabinet w/mica top, tub/shower combo w/tiled walls. Bedroom 2 has wood laminate floors, ceiling fan w/light, faux blinds. Bed 3 has wood laminate floors with faux blinds. Lanai is covered and screen. Back wooden deck with plenty of space for grill and furniture. Garage is one car, shelves, cabinets, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE have any available units?
8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE have?
Some of 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8617 VILLA LARGO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
