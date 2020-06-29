8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103

Amenities

Large 1/1 condo located in Grand Reserve Condo 1st floor unit. The open floor plan does not waste any space and feels much larger than it is. The kitchen has brand new granite kitchen countertops and has been updated with stainless steel appliances. Both the kitchen & bathroom have brand new cabinets, sink, vanity, and faucets. The bathroom is freshly painted and has new tile flooring. The bedroom has new laminate flooring and the wardrobe closet features new mirror sliding doors. The patio view features mature trees and gives you a quiet resort-style living feeling. The condominium complex is well cared for by the HOA with multiple recent updates. This Gated Community Features a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, spa, gazebo, cabana, lighted tennis courts, walking trails. The condo is conveniently located very close to the pool, clubhouse, mailing room, laundry, and fitness room, and is in a short drive to McDill AFB. Trash included on the rent. Available Now.