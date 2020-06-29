All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103

8609 Mallard Reserve Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8609 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Large 1/1 condo located in Grand Reserve Condo 1st floor unit. The open floor plan does not waste any space and feels much larger than it is. The kitchen has brand new granite kitchen countertops and has been updated with stainless steel appliances. Both the kitchen & bathroom have brand new cabinets, sink, vanity, and faucets. The bathroom is freshly painted and has new tile flooring. The bedroom has new laminate flooring and the wardrobe closet features new mirror sliding doors. The patio view features mature trees and gives you a quiet resort-style living feeling. The condominium complex is well cared for by the HOA with multiple recent updates. This Gated Community Features a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, spa, gazebo, cabana, lighted tennis courts, walking trails. The condo is conveniently located very close to the pool, clubhouse, mailing room, laundry, and fitness room, and is in a short drive to McDill AFB. Trash included on the rent. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 have any available units?
8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 have?
Some of 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8609 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 103 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places
Egypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa