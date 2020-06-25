8308 North Paddock Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent opportunity to own this beautiful HOME ON an ALMOST 3/4 OF AN ACRE LOT IN THE HEART OF TAMPA! CUSTOM BUILT by the current owner, this is a solid BLOCK HOUSE with a CUSTOM METAL ROOF with a lifetime warranty, new THERMAL DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS that will keep your electric bill low, new DUAL SYSTEM AIR CONDITIONER WITH DEHUMIDIFIER and NEW DUCT WORK that will keep your electric bill low and prevent any mold issues, CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM, SEPTIC TO PUBLIC SEWER system, a HUGE 320 SQ FT FULLY ENCLOSED SUN ROOM overlooking the back yard. Other upgrades include EXTERIOR and INTERIOR PAINT, STUCCO, MASTER BATH REMODEL, NEW WATER HEATER and PLUMBING, ATTIC INSULATION, NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, WIDENED WALKWAY TO THE HOUSE AND TILED FRONT and BACK PORCH! This property also features a formal living room, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE, a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with one of the larger bedrooms located on an opposite side of the house, ACTIVE WELL FOR IRRIGATION USAGE, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. FENCED BACK YARD features MATURE LANDSCAPING INCLUDING FRUIT TREES GÇô truly a piece of COUNTRY PARADISE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY! This property has NO HOA OR CDD FEES/RESTRICTIONS, plenty of space for parking whatever vehicles you may have! Conveniently located just minutes away from I-275 and State Rd. 92, close to shopping and restaurants. FULL APPLIANCE PACKAGE. NOT IN A FLOOD ZONE. Call for a full list of all upgrades.



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 LIST WITH BEGGINS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 LIST WITH BEGGINS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.