Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

8308 North Paddock Avenue

8308 Paddock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Paddock Ave, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent opportunity to own this beautiful HOME ON an ALMOST 3/4 OF AN ACRE LOT IN THE HEART OF TAMPA! CUSTOM BUILT by the current owner, this is a solid BLOCK HOUSE with a CUSTOM METAL ROOF with a lifetime warranty, new THERMAL DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS that will keep your electric bill low, new DUAL SYSTEM AIR CONDITIONER WITH DEHUMIDIFIER and NEW DUCT WORK that will keep your electric bill low and prevent any mold issues, CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM, SEPTIC TO PUBLIC SEWER system, a HUGE 320 SQ FT FULLY ENCLOSED SUN ROOM overlooking the back yard. Other upgrades include EXTERIOR and INTERIOR PAINT, STUCCO, MASTER BATH REMODEL, NEW WATER HEATER and PLUMBING, ATTIC INSULATION, NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, WIDENED WALKWAY TO THE HOUSE AND TILED FRONT and BACK PORCH! This property also features a formal living room, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE, a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with one of the larger bedrooms located on an opposite side of the house, ACTIVE WELL FOR IRRIGATION USAGE, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. FENCED BACK YARD features MATURE LANDSCAPING INCLUDING FRUIT TREES GÇô truly a piece of COUNTRY PARADISE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY! This property has NO HOA OR CDD FEES/RESTRICTIONS, plenty of space for parking whatever vehicles you may have! Conveniently located just minutes away from I-275 and State Rd. 92, close to shopping and restaurants. FULL APPLIANCE PACKAGE. NOT IN A FLOOD ZONE. Call for a full list of all upgrades.

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 LIST WITH BEGGINS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 North Paddock Avenue have any available units?
8308 North Paddock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8308 North Paddock Avenue have?
Some of 8308 North Paddock Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 North Paddock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8308 North Paddock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 North Paddock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 North Paddock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8308 North Paddock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8308 North Paddock Avenue offers parking.
Does 8308 North Paddock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 North Paddock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 North Paddock Avenue have a pool?
No, 8308 North Paddock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8308 North Paddock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8308 North Paddock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 North Paddock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 North Paddock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8308 North Paddock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8308 North Paddock Avenue has units with air conditioning.
