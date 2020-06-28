4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! Corner unit, Cul-de-sac, Gated entry and Freshly painted for you! This 1,844 soft townhome features beautiful Pond views. A HUGE Master bedroom has ample room for a king size bed. Dual sink vanities in the bathroom, garden tub and shower in the master bath. All of the appliances included. Enjoy maintenance free living. Rent includes: Waters/sewer, Spectrum TV Cable (basic), Lawn maintenance, Gated access, Trash pickup. Conveniently located close to Waters & Dale Mabry Hwy. Amberly Oaks is a small 60 townhome community. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the laundry room. The main floor features ceramic tile flooring, lots of windows, views of Pond and a large screened in patio that extends the entire back of the property. This property won't last long! Call before it is gone!