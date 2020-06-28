All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT

4561 Amberly Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4561 Amberly Oaks Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! Corner unit, Cul-de-sac, Gated entry and Freshly painted for you! This 1,844 soft townhome features beautiful Pond views. A HUGE Master bedroom has ample room for a king size bed. Dual sink vanities in the bathroom, garden tub and shower in the master bath. All of the appliances included. Enjoy maintenance free living. Rent includes: Waters/sewer, Spectrum TV Cable (basic), Lawn maintenance, Gated access, Trash pickup. Conveniently located close to Waters & Dale Mabry Hwy. Amberly Oaks is a small 60 townhome community. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the laundry room. The main floor features ceramic tile flooring, lots of windows, views of Pond and a large screened in patio that extends the entire back of the property. This property won't last long! Call before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have any available units?
4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have?
Some of 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT offers parking.
Does 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have a pool?
No, 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4561 AMBERLY OAKS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
