4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage located in the private gated community of Amberly Oaks. Separate Dining room and an open Family room. Wood Laminate and tile floors throughout entire downstairs. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, closet pantry, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar. All 3 bedrooms and washer/dryer are located upstairs with carpet. Large master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. The master bath features a large walk in shower, dual sinks plus a garden tub. Water, basic cable, & trash included in rent. No Pets! Centrally located with easy access to Downtown Tampa, I-275, & the Veteran's Expressway.