Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT

4539 Amberly Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4539 Amberly Oaks Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage located in the private gated community of Amberly Oaks. Separate Dining room and an open Family room. Wood Laminate and tile floors throughout entire downstairs. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, closet pantry, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar. All 3 bedrooms and washer/dryer are located upstairs with carpet. Large master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. The master bath features a large walk in shower, dual sinks plus a garden tub. Water, basic cable, & trash included in rent. No Pets! Centrally located with easy access to Downtown Tampa, I-275, & the Veteran's Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have any available units?
4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have?
Some of 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT offers parking.
Does 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have a pool?
No, 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4539 AMBERLY OAKS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

