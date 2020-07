4475 Amberly Oaks Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

For more information call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407. Amazing townhome in the desirable GATED Amberly Oaks subdivision with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 1 car garage. Combined dining room, living room, closet pantry in kitchen, inside laundry. Master suite features large walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower stall. Pond view front and covered lanai in rear. Water, Basic Cable & Trash included in rent. Situated minutes from 275, the Suncoast Parkway and everywhere, you'll love this home!