4102 Cortez Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7116e60a1 ---- This spacious, second story 4 bdrm, 2 bath condo is just ready for you to call home! Located near Dale Mabry and Waters and near shopping, dining, Ray Jay Stadium, and all that Tampa has to offer! Large great room/dining room combo, separate very spacious kitchen, 4 large bedrooms including a master with its own bath and walk in closet. To top this all off, there are 2 large patios that overlook a serene lake adjacent to the community. Cortez of Carrollwood has a community pool, basketball, and tennis courts. Inquire today!