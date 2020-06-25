3441 Oak Trail Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool guest parking

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Awesome location close to everything! Beautiful townhome located in Oak Trail Townhomes this is simple living! Nice size living room with French doors leading to a big screened porch with outside storage closet and private back yard. Kitchen has been updated with appliances designer backsplash with wood cabinets. Separate dining area. Beautiful ceramic tile on bottom floor all neural colors throughout. Both bedrooms are good size each have their own bathrooms with walk in closets. Community pool 2 parking spaces per unit and visitor parking for visitors. Located near all major shopping, Tampa Airport, Downtown, Ybor City, Schools, Hospitals, Beaches, Citrus Park Mall, Bus line everything you need is near by.