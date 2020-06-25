All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated June 27 2019 at 6:43 PM

3441 Oak Trail Ct

3441 Oak Trail Court · No Longer Available
Location

3441 Oak Trail Court, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Oak Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Awesome location close to everything! Beautiful townhome located in Oak Trail Townhomes this is simple living! Nice size living room with French doors leading to a big screened porch with outside storage closet and private back yard. Kitchen has been updated with appliances designer backsplash with wood cabinets. Separate dining area. Beautiful ceramic tile on bottom floor all neural colors throughout. Both bedrooms are good size each have their own bathrooms with walk in closets. Community pool 2 parking spaces per unit and visitor parking for visitors. Located near all major shopping, Tampa Airport, Downtown, Ybor City, Schools, Hospitals, Beaches, Citrus Park Mall, Bus line everything you need is near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Oak Trail Ct have any available units?
3441 Oak Trail Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 3441 Oak Trail Ct have?
Some of 3441 Oak Trail Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Oak Trail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Oak Trail Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Oak Trail Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3441 Oak Trail Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 3441 Oak Trail Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Oak Trail Ct offers parking.
Does 3441 Oak Trail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Oak Trail Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Oak Trail Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3441 Oak Trail Ct has a pool.
Does 3441 Oak Trail Ct have accessible units?
No, 3441 Oak Trail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Oak Trail Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 Oak Trail Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3441 Oak Trail Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3441 Oak Trail Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
