Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
3418 Arbor Oaks Ct
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

3418 Arbor Oaks Ct

3418 Arbor Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Arbor Oaks Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3418 Arbor Oaks Ct Available 06/14/19 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse in Tampa - AVAILABLE JUNE 14th!! This adorable townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 half baths...2 master suites upstairs, each with their own bathrooms. One bathroom is tub/shower combo, the other bathroom is shower only. Another feature to this townhome is there is an inside utility with washer/dryer, a 1 car carport that is assigned and a half bath downstairs. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining family and friends! The living area opens to a screened enclosed porch, which offers a storage room and overlooks the fenced backyard. The exterior was painted in 2018.
This small complex offers a community pool for hours of enjoyment! Convenient to major roads, shopping, dining and entertainment!

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
2 story townhouse
Living room/Dining room combination
All appliances, except microwave
Carpet/Tile flooring
Inside utility with Washer/Dryer
Screened patio w/storage room
Fenced backyard
Assigned 1 car carport, open parking
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4859493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

