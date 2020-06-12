/
3 bedroom apartments
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewater, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
3027 Pine Tree Drive
3027 Pine Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1523 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage has carpet and tile and features a fenced in yard, shed, and large screened in porch. Rental is for a 1 year lease. ''No Pets''
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
2323 Yule Tree Dr.
2323 Yule Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Edewater for RENT! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1440 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
2726 Victory Palm Drive
2726 Victory Palm Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Edgewater 3/2/2 , Dog Friendly - 3/2/1 in Edgewater, close to shopping, I-95, large back yard, dog friendly. Lawn care included. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5697307)
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
208 Virginia Street
208 Virginia Street, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1525 sqft
Fisherman, families, butterfly and bird sanctuary lovers, this is your kind of place. Truly a water lover's paradise.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1405 S Riverside Drive
1405 South Riverside Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located directly on the Indian River. Open floor plan. Has a gas fireplace in the in the living room. Large kitchen with double oven, island with sink, built in microwave.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
2430 Pine Tree Drive
2430 Pine Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Florida Shores 3 bedroom 2 bath *furnished* house now available! Split plan, block construction with a HUGE yard with excellent side & back yard access. Owner would prefer 6-12 month lease, but might be willing to extend longer.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
2229 KUMQUAT DRIVE
2229 Kumquat Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020. PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING LINK TO SUBMIT ALL APPLICATIONS: https://apply.link/2Wncsxc
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Waterfront Park
1 Unit Available
100 Lewis St
100 Lewis Street, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
824 sqft
Slow Down Manatee Zone! Fisherman paradise, with many manatee sightings and a boat lift! Perfect getaway for any family who loves to fish or be near the water! This home is located on the Indian River Lagoon.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Indian Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
215 Randle Avenue
215 Randle Avenue, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2064 sqft
CANAL FRONT FISHERMAN'S PARADISE - Unbelievable 2 story luxury home, direct canal front leading to Intercoastal Waterway; Loads of upgrades including kitchen with large island as dining area, bamboo wood floors, tile bathrooms; wood burning
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Orange Street "A"
314 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Two story, 3/2 close to Canal Street area - Nice 3/2, 2 story duplex, close to Canal Street restaurants / shopping, enjoy the front porch with your morning coffee, pet friendly, make an appointment to see. (RLNE5569612)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3435 Torre Blvd.
3435 Torre Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3155 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
548 Aeolian Drive
548 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2087 sqft
Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home! - Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home, in the community of Isles of Sugar Mill! This home features ESPRESSO CABINETS with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
823 E 21st Ave
823 East 21st Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
827 E 11th Ave
827 11th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Totally renovated gorgeous beach cottage, walk to the beach! House sleeps 8 comfortably. All new furnishings and appliances. Private wifi connection and high speed cable. Open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203
5300 South Atlantic Avenue, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Walk to the beach! Elegantly furnished 3/2 unit in the unparalleled Oceanwalk Condo Complex! This unit is in Building 2 on the 2nd floor, it features 2 queen beds in the master with an on suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony access.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
759 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
711 S Atlantic Avenue
711 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1785 sqft
A PERFECT VACATION HOME. BEAUTIFUL, OCEANFRONT CONDO. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FURNISHED. RELAX & ENJOY
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Neverland Drive
3010 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.
