Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Edgewater. This home is ready for move in! Your new bathroom has just been completed and its beautiful! Tile floors,Large separate laundry room,exterior has been freshly painted, large bedrooms, PLUS 2 additional bonus rooms!!If you like privacy then you will love the backyard! Quiet neighborhood. Pets are welcome with deposit. Please call for more info 376-423-0778 x2 or email Pamelebell@keyes.com for a showing.