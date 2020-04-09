107 Moseley Avenue

Amenities

*Video tour now available!* Fully Renovated home FOR RENT! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



This is the one! This beautifully renovated home is waiting for its next perfect resident.



This gorgeous home boasts:



Fresh interior and exterior paint

New Roof

New Plumbing

BRAND NEW Central Air

NEW KITCHEN

NEW BATHROOMS

Designer touches throughout

Indoor washer and dryer hook ups

New privacy fence (set to be installed)

New light fixtures

New kitchen appliances



Ideally located within minutes of Winter Park, Downtown Maitland, and with super easy access to I4 and other major roadways.



Do NOT miss this great opportunity!



Call today to schedule your private tour!



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio

www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com

