540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE

Available today. Lake front Villa over looking a small pond. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Corner unit, 1,460. Sq.Ft with Florida room. Separate kitchen with breakfast area & pantry. New Washer & dryer are inside the unit. Carpet in living room, 2 bedrooms with laminated floor and tile floors everywhere else. 1 assign car port in front of the unit and plenty of guest parking. fenced in & tiled side terrace. Unit near the community heated pool. Quail Forest is well located inside East Lake Woodland, near the exit on East Lake road light for easy access. The subdivision of Quail Forest is in a gated, golf course community of East Lake Woodlands, close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championships 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone. First, last security deposit. NO pet. No age restriction.