Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:12 AM

540 HICKORYNUT AVENUE

540 Hickory Nut Avenue · (727) 692-7318
Location

540 Hickory Nut Avenue, East Lake, FL 34677
Quail Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Available today. Lake front Villa over looking a small pond. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Corner unit, 1,460. Sq.Ft with Florida room. Separate kitchen with breakfast area & pantry. New Washer & dryer are inside the unit. Carpet in living room, 2 bedrooms with laminated floor and tile floors everywhere else. 1 assign car port in front of the unit and plenty of guest parking. fenced in & tiled side terrace. Unit near the community heated pool. Quail Forest is well located inside East Lake Woodland, near the exit on East Lake road light for easy access. The subdivision of Quail Forest is in a gated, golf course community of East Lake Woodlands, close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championships 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone. First, last security deposit. NO pet. No age restriction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

