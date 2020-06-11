3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Four bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in Palm Harbor golf course community. New would laminate flooring through out with new baseboards. Large, open kitchen with new countertops, hardware and appliances. Inside laundry room located off the kitchen. Master bedroom with private bath, 2 vanities, shower, walk-in-closet and sliders with access to the screened lanai. Sliders in family and living rooms are pocket doors. The backyard is fenced and has a gazebo. Great location - just minutes to the YMCA, Lansbrook Golf Club and great restaurants.