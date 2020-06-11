All apartments in East Lake
3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE

3672 Fairway Forest Circle · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3672 Fairway Forest Circle, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Four bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in Palm Harbor golf course community. New would laminate flooring through out with new baseboards. Large, open kitchen with new countertops, hardware and appliances. Inside laundry room located off the kitchen. Master bedroom with private bath, 2 vanities, shower, walk-in-closet and sliders with access to the screened lanai. Sliders in family and living rooms are pocket doors. The backyard is fenced and has a gazebo. Great location - just minutes to the YMCA, Lansbrook Golf Club and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have any available units?
3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3672 FAIRWAY FOREST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
