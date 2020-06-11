Rent Calculator
3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102
3641 Trafalgar Way
No Longer Available
Location
3641 Trafalgar Way, East Lake, FL 34685
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. Attached 2 car garage. Master bedroom downstairs.Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 have any available units?
3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 have?
Some of 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Lake
.
Does 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 have a pool?
Yes, 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 has a pool.
Does 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3641 Trafalgar Way Apt 102 has units with air conditioning.
