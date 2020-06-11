Located in the very nice East Lake Woodlands. Two bedroom two bath home with plenty of closet space. This is a first floor unit and is conveniently located near the community pool. Wheelchair accessible. Water is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 MARY DRIVE have any available units?
205 MARY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 205 MARY DRIVE have?
Some of 205 MARY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 MARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
205 MARY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.