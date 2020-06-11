All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 205 MARY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
205 MARY DRIVE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:24 AM

205 MARY DRIVE

205 Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

205 Mary Drive, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Located in the very nice East Lake Woodlands. Two bedroom two bath home with plenty of closet space. This is a first floor unit and is conveniently located near the community pool. Wheelchair accessible. Water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 MARY DRIVE have any available units?
205 MARY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 205 MARY DRIVE have?
Some of 205 MARY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 MARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
205 MARY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 MARY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 205 MARY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 205 MARY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 205 MARY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 205 MARY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 MARY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 MARY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 205 MARY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 205 MARY DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 205 MARY DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 205 MARY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 MARY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 MARY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 MARY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg