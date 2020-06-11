All apartments in East Lake
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

1640 Arabian Ln

1640 Arabian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Arabian Lane, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36bf3ed061 ---- Spacious Town-Home in desirable Gated Community! This beautiful town-home is open and light with cathedral ceilings and plant shelves. You enter this town-home from a covered front porch into a foyer with access to the attached garage. The extra-large kitchen has a massive pantry area for additional storage not to mention plenty of cabinet space as well as counter space to prepare all of your family meals. Dining room is as massive as the rest of the home and meant for entertaining. Elevators were built into this gorgeous home for your added ease and comfort as you navigate through over 3000 sqft of living space. Second floor is the Master bedroom, with its own walk in closet and bathroom. Enjoy the bay window seating as you gaze upon the serenity of the backyard. Garden style tub to soak the days worrys away or enjoy a hot shower in the stand-alone shower. Laundry room is also located on the second floor with a washer and dryer for your use. Third floor has two other bedrooms with a shared bathroom. One of the bedrooms can be used as an office or game room!! French doors lead to a paved lanai that overlooks the beautiful and serene views of the pond in your backyard!! Renters Insurance is required. Mature landscaping wherever you look in this fabulous community. Easy access to airport and award-winning beaches, just moments away. Take an evening stroll to the scenic John Chesnutt Park or lounge poolside in the community pool. Dont want to swim or go for a stroll then check out the tennis courts great for meeting your surrounding neighbors. Available Now. Carpet Ceramic Tile Community Pool Disposal Garage Gated Granite Counter Hoa Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Patio Screened Patio Covered Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Screened Patio Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Arabian Ln have any available units?
1640 Arabian Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1640 Arabian Ln have?
Some of 1640 Arabian Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Arabian Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Arabian Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Arabian Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Arabian Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Arabian Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Arabian Ln does offer parking.
Does 1640 Arabian Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 Arabian Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Arabian Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1640 Arabian Ln has a pool.
Does 1640 Arabian Ln have accessible units?
No, 1640 Arabian Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Arabian Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Arabian Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Arabian Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1640 Arabian Ln has units with air conditioning.
