1398 SHADY PINE WAY

This furnished second floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooks a quiet wooded area. There is a picnic table and grill on the property, assigned parking, and a bike rack. The community center hosts activities for the residents. Three month minimum to lease this condominium. No pets, no smoking. Association application required for tenant approval. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable. and $100 worth of electricity per month. $500 security deposit, $200 utility deposit, both refundable. Rent plus 13% Fl Sate tourist tax. $150 cleaning fee for when you leave.