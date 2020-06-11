All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1398 SHADY PINE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1398 SHADY PINE WAY
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

1398 SHADY PINE WAY

1398 Shady Pine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1398 Shady Pine Way, East Lake, FL 34688
Deer Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
This furnished second floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooks a quiet wooded area. There is a picnic table and grill on the property, assigned parking, and a bike rack. The community center hosts activities for the residents. Three month minimum to lease this condominium. No pets, no smoking. Association application required for tenant approval. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable. and $100 worth of electricity per month. $500 security deposit, $200 utility deposit, both refundable. Rent plus 13% Fl Sate tourist tax. $150 cleaning fee for when you leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 SHADY PINE WAY have any available units?
1398 SHADY PINE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1398 SHADY PINE WAY have?
Some of 1398 SHADY PINE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 SHADY PINE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1398 SHADY PINE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 SHADY PINE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1398 SHADY PINE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1398 SHADY PINE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1398 SHADY PINE WAY offers parking.
Does 1398 SHADY PINE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1398 SHADY PINE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 SHADY PINE WAY have a pool?
No, 1398 SHADY PINE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1398 SHADY PINE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1398 SHADY PINE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 SHADY PINE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1398 SHADY PINE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1398 SHADY PINE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1398 SHADY PINE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg