1251 Clays Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Call Lynne Radice for more information and details: (727)542-9576. Meticulously maintained, spacious 3BR/2.5 Ba with garage Townhome in gated East Lake Woodlands Golf & Tennis Country Club. Exquisitely renovated kitchen with eat-in dining area to accommodate a large family or gathering. Must see to appreciate all the upscale features! AVAIL JUNE 8, 2020, for MIN. 6+ MONTHS *

Laurel Oaks is a small, charming, shady enclave of well-maintained townhomes with its own community pool. 1 small dog considered.