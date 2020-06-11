All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1251 Clays Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1251 Clays Trl
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1251 Clays Trl

1251 Clays Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1251 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Call Lynne Radice for more information and details: (727)542-9576. Meticulously maintained, spacious 3BR/2.5 Ba with garage Townhome in gated East Lake Woodlands Golf & Tennis Country Club. Exquisitely renovated kitchen with eat-in dining area to accommodate a large family or gathering. Must see to appreciate all the upscale features! AVAIL JUNE 8, 2020, for MIN. 6+ MONTHS *
Laurel Oaks is a small, charming, shady enclave of well-maintained townhomes with its own community pool. 1 small dog considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Clays Trl have any available units?
1251 Clays Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1251 Clays Trl have?
Some of 1251 Clays Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Clays Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Clays Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Clays Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 Clays Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1251 Clays Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Clays Trl offers parking.
Does 1251 Clays Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Clays Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Clays Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1251 Clays Trl has a pool.
Does 1251 Clays Trl have accessible units?
No, 1251 Clays Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Clays Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 Clays Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Clays Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1251 Clays Trl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg