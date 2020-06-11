1251 Clays Trl

Amenities
Call Lynne Radice for more information and details: (727)542-9576. Meticulously maintained, spacious 3BR/2.5 Ba with garage Townhome in gated East Lake Woodlands Golf & Tennis Country Club. Exquisitely renovated kitchen with eat-in dining area to accommodate a large family or gathering. Must see to appreciate all the upscale features! AVAIL JUNE 8, 2020, for MIN. 6+ MONTHS *
Laurel Oaks is a small, charming, shady enclave of well-maintained townhomes with its own community pool. 1 small dog considered.