1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Relaxing Pine Ridge Village - Your new home awaits you at Pine Ridge Village in Tarpon Springs..

Come see this 2 bed/2 bath 1100 sq foot condo with neutral colors throughout.



Relax on the screened in lanai, take a swim in the extra large community pool,relax in the hot tub, play tennis, or walk on the wooded trail that circles the community.



This 2nd floor unit has tile and carpet, new A/C and full size washer and dryer in the unit.



Pine Ridge is located on East Lake Rd. across from the Lansbrook community with easy access to Tampa.

Dont miss this one!



