All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2

1179 Pine Ridge Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1179 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Relaxing Pine Ridge Village - Your new home awaits you at Pine Ridge Village in Tarpon Springs..
Come see this 2 bed/2 bath 1100 sq foot condo with neutral colors throughout.

Relax on the screened in lanai, take a swim in the extra large community pool,relax in the hot tub, play tennis, or walk on the wooded trail that circles the community.

This 2nd floor unit has tile and carpet, new A/C and full size washer and dryer in the unit.

Pine Ridge is located on East Lake Rd. across from the Lansbrook community with easy access to Tampa.
Dont miss this one!

(RLNE4862861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 have any available units?
1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 have?
Some of 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 is pet friendly.
Does 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 offer parking?
No, 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 does not offer parking.
Does 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 have a pool?
Yes, 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 has a pool.
Does 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 have accessible units?
No, 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1179 Pine Ridge Cir West Unit H2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg