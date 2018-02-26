All apartments in East Lake
1151 CLAYS TRAIL

1151 Clays Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Laurel Oaks in East Lake Woodlands is a great community. This 3/3 townhouse is 2500 sq. ft. with a formal living and dining room, vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Carpet is one year new and 1 year new wood like tile in living and dining areas. Beautiful built in cabinets in the living room. The kitchen has an eating area and plenty of cabinets with a half bath downstairs. The master bedroom is on the first level with a very spacious master bathroom. The second bedroom can also be used as a master suite with it's own private bathroom. The second floor has a very large family room that also can used as an office. There is a separate utility room with a full size washer and dryer and plenty of storage. This unit is on a pond with no back neighbors and it is an end unit. The community pool is across from this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 CLAYS TRAIL have any available units?
1151 CLAYS TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1151 CLAYS TRAIL have?
Some of 1151 CLAYS TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 CLAYS TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1151 CLAYS TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 CLAYS TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1151 CLAYS TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1151 CLAYS TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1151 CLAYS TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1151 CLAYS TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 CLAYS TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 CLAYS TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1151 CLAYS TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1151 CLAYS TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1151 CLAYS TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 CLAYS TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 CLAYS TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 CLAYS TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 CLAYS TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
