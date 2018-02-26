1151 CLAYS TRAIL

Amenities
Laurel Oaks in East Lake Woodlands is a great community. This 3/3 townhouse is 2500 sq. ft. with a formal living and dining room, vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Carpet is one year new and 1 year new wood like tile in living and dining areas. Beautiful built in cabinets in the living room. The kitchen has an eating area and plenty of cabinets with a half bath downstairs. The master bedroom is on the first level with a very spacious master bathroom. The second bedroom can also be used as a master suite with it's own private bathroom. The second floor has a very large family room that also can used as an office. There is a separate utility room with a full size washer and dryer and plenty of storage. This unit is on a pond with no back neighbors and it is an end unit. The community pool is across from this unit.