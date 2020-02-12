5502 LOBLOLLY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

UPDATED 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in Temple Terrace area. This spacious property has easy-care ceramic tile throughout! The kitchen has been beautifully updated w/ sleek white cabinets, GRANITE counters, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and features a closet pantry. The living & dining area are open & offer ample space. The bedrooms are sizeable & offer generous closet space. The bathroom is split providing 2 separate vanity areas & 2 toilets. The covered patio provides storage room w/ WASHER & DRYER HOOK UPS. The community features 2 swimming pools & is conveniently located to public transportation, shopping & restaurants. Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW!!