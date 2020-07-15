12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE IN LAKE SUZY - * SPACIOUS VILLA ON THE GOLF COUSE

* 2-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE.

* AROUND 4 MIN FROM I-75

* CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING ETC.

* POOL AND CLUB HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET



ANNUAL RENTAL- Immaculately Maintained Villa with a bright, cheerful Breakfast Nook off the Spacious Kitchen with Tiled Backsplash and Lots of Cabinets and Counterspace. The kitchen features a closet pantry, updated raised panel cabinets & full complement of appliances. The skylights above give plenty of natural light. The Great Room has wood laminate flooring and great views of soothing nature. Entertain your guest in this Great Room with a wet bar. The Master Suite has separate access to the Lanai and a Large Master Bath with double sinks, shower and separate Soaking Tub and a walk-in closet. Spacious 2-car garage. Walk out your front door and you will be enjoying the refreshing Pool Area and Tennis Court... 15 minutes from Downtown Punta Gorda. Short drive to I-75, dining, shopping, beaches & boating. Lake Suzy offers a quiet setting away from the crowds. Call today for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5672126)