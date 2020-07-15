All apartments in DeSoto County
12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2

12227 Kingsway Circle · (941) 833-4777
Location

12227 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL 34269

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE IN LAKE SUZY - * SPACIOUS VILLA ON THE GOLF COUSE
* 2-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE.
* AROUND 4 MIN FROM I-75
* CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING ETC.
* POOL AND CLUB HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET

ANNUAL RENTAL- Immaculately Maintained Villa with a bright, cheerful Breakfast Nook off the Spacious Kitchen with Tiled Backsplash and Lots of Cabinets and Counterspace. The kitchen features a closet pantry, updated raised panel cabinets & full complement of appliances. The skylights above give plenty of natural light. The Great Room has wood laminate flooring and great views of soothing nature. Entertain your guest in this Great Room with a wet bar. The Master Suite has separate access to the Lanai and a Large Master Bath with double sinks, shower and separate Soaking Tub and a walk-in closet. Spacious 2-car garage. Walk out your front door and you will be enjoying the refreshing Pool Area and Tennis Court... 15 minutes from Downtown Punta Gorda. Short drive to I-75, dining, shopping, beaches & boating. Lake Suzy offers a quiet setting away from the crowds. Call today for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 have any available units?
12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 have?
Some of 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 currently offering any rent specials?
12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 pet-friendly?
No, 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto County.
Does 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 offer parking?
Yes, 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 offers parking.
Does 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 have a pool?
Yes, 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 has a pool.
Does 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 have accessible units?
No, 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2 does not have units with air conditioning.
