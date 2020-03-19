931 Shenendoah Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Double Car Garage on quite Deltona Street OPEN HOUSE FRI MAR 20th 4-5pm - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.



Come check out our Open House on Friday March 20th from 4-5pm



This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home on a quite street in Deltona is freshly painted with a double car garage. There is a master ensuite, screened in back porch, shed and ample parking. Located near shopping and I-4.



The cost to move in is $1075 first month and $1075 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE5637807)