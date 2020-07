805 E Normandy Blvd

Amenities

JUST LISTED - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - NO PETS ALLOWED - THIS IMMACULATE HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND A 2 CAR GARAGE.



TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL OR TEXT

KAREN GUARDINO, REALTOR

386-747-9295



OVERSIZED GARAGE WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER. SCREEN DOORS

SIDE GARAGE DOOR LEADS TO FENCED BACK YARD

CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY

PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE



HALL BATHROOM HAS TUB

MASTER BATHROOM HAS SHOWER



RENT: $1150.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT $1300.00

APPLICATION FEE $50 PER ADULT



ALARM SYSTEM - TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PAY A SEPARATE MONTHLY TO OWNER IN THE AMOUNT OF $38.00



FORMAL LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM



SCREEN PORCH



FENCED YARD



HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. EXTERIOR PRESSURE WASHED



NO PETS ALLOWED

NO SMOKERS ALLOWED



