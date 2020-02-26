All apartments in Deltona
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

802 HALSTEAD STREET

802 Halstead Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 Halstead Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Available 4/5/2020. Upgraded 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready for move in. This home has been fully remodeled with premium designer touches and shows like a model home. Beautiful hardwood floors have been installed throughout and all the walls have been freshly painted with a clean neutral color. The kitchen is perfect for any chef- functional with modern touches: granite, glass backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances, and even a wine cooler! Ceiling fans can be found in the bedrooms and the light fixtures have been updated. The bathroom feels just like a spa- with wall tiles and custom glass inserts. Available 4/5/2020. Pets approved on a case by case basis. Call/ text for your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 HALSTEAD STREET have any available units?
802 HALSTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 802 HALSTEAD STREET have?
Some of 802 HALSTEAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 HALSTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
802 HALSTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 HALSTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 HALSTEAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 802 HALSTEAD STREET offer parking?
No, 802 HALSTEAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 802 HALSTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 HALSTEAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 HALSTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 802 HALSTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 802 HALSTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 802 HALSTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 802 HALSTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 HALSTEAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 HALSTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 HALSTEAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
