802 HALSTEAD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Available 4/5/2020. Upgraded 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready for move in. This home has been fully remodeled with premium designer touches and shows like a model home. Beautiful hardwood floors have been installed throughout and all the walls have been freshly painted with a clean neutral color. The kitchen is perfect for any chef- functional with modern touches: granite, glass backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances, and even a wine cooler! Ceiling fans can be found in the bedrooms and the light fixtures have been updated. The bathroom feels just like a spa- with wall tiles and custom glass inserts. Available 4/5/2020. Pets approved on a case by case basis. Call/ text for your private tour today!