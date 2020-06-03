All apartments in Deltona
772 Sullivan St.
772 Sullivan St

772 Sullivan Street · No Longer Available
Location

772 Sullivan Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This beautiful large home offering 2,046 sq has all the space that you need for family and friends open kitchen freshly painted light grey tones. New carpet this 3 bedroom 2 bath barn door opens to large master with double walk inn closets master bath with separate shower and garden tub toilet in private room with separate Living room, Dinning room , family room and large back yard is ready for new residents nice neighborhood good schools enclosed back yard car garage washer and dryer hook up ... application fee is $ 65.00 per adult that will be living in this home this home will be ready for new tenant 6/1/2020

(RLNE4917226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 772 Sullivan St have any available units?
772 Sullivan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 772 Sullivan St have?
Some of 772 Sullivan St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 772 Sullivan St currently offering any rent specials?
772 Sullivan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 Sullivan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 772 Sullivan St is pet friendly.
Does 772 Sullivan St offer parking?
Yes, 772 Sullivan St offers parking.
Does 772 Sullivan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 772 Sullivan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 Sullivan St have a pool?
No, 772 Sullivan St does not have a pool.
Does 772 Sullivan St have accessible units?
No, 772 Sullivan St does not have accessible units.
Does 772 Sullivan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 772 Sullivan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 772 Sullivan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 772 Sullivan St does not have units with air conditioning.

