772 Sullivan St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This beautiful large home offering 2,046 sq has all the space that you need for family and friends open kitchen freshly painted light grey tones. New carpet this 3 bedroom 2 bath barn door opens to large master with double walk inn closets master bath with separate shower and garden tub toilet in private room with separate Living room, Dinning room , family room and large back yard is ready for new residents nice neighborhood good schools enclosed back yard car garage washer and dryer hook up ... application fee is $ 65.00 per adult that will be living in this home this home will be ready for new tenant 6/1/2020



(RLNE4917226)