Deltona, FL
756 Elkcam Blvd
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

756 Elkcam Blvd

756 Elkcam Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

756 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
accessible
internet access
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
internet access
lobby
Medical office available to lease 1100 sq feet 3 Exam rooms, Dr. office with personal bathroom and private door to enter office. Large reception area with large lobby and bathroom.

Administrator office available to lease 900 sq feet large open office with 1 bathroom.

Internet and Water is included in rent.

Parking available with handicap parking also available around the office.

Call Stephanie at 407-804-9616. Ext. 4 This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Elkcam Blvd have any available units?
756 Elkcam Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 756 Elkcam Blvd have?
Some of 756 Elkcam Blvd's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Elkcam Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
756 Elkcam Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Elkcam Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 756 Elkcam Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 756 Elkcam Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 756 Elkcam Blvd offers parking.
Does 756 Elkcam Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 Elkcam Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Elkcam Blvd have a pool?
No, 756 Elkcam Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 756 Elkcam Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 756 Elkcam Blvd has accessible units.
Does 756 Elkcam Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Elkcam Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 Elkcam Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 756 Elkcam Blvd has units with air conditioning.
