756 Elkcam Blvd

Medical office available to lease 1100 sq feet 3 Exam rooms, Dr. office with personal bathroom and private door to enter office. Large reception area with large lobby and bathroom.



Administrator office available to lease 900 sq feet large open office with 1 bathroom.



Internet and Water is included in rent.



Parking available with handicap parking also available around the office.



Call Stephanie at 407-804-9616. Ext. 4