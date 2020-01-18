697 Gainsboro Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Home in Deltona - This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan. Spacious living area with a brick fireplace, and entrance to the large screen patio. The home is all tiled floors. Master bedroom with walking in closet, ceiling fans and private bath with walk in shower and private entrance to screened patio. Ceiling fans through out the home to help with energy cost. The utility room is located inside with washer dryer hookups plus sink. 2 car garage with openers plus a fenced yard. Located minutes from I4, shopping, restaurants and much more. Small pets are accepted.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



