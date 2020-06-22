All apartments in Deltona
576 E Normandy Blvd

576 East Normandy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

576 East Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
576 E Normandy Blvd Available 07/16/20 3 bedroom 1 bath with garage Pet Friendly - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Available starting July 16th.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or you can wait for an Open House to be scheduled. Please check the listing on our website periodically for updates.

3 bed 1 bath house with a single car garage with parking for 2 cars in nice quite neighborhood. Very spacious yard, but it is not fenced in. Tile floors through out, newer central air and newer fridge and stove. Close to shopping, schools and I-4.

The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE3480539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 E Normandy Blvd have any available units?
576 E Normandy Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 576 E Normandy Blvd have?
Some of 576 E Normandy Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 E Normandy Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
576 E Normandy Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 E Normandy Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 576 E Normandy Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 576 E Normandy Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 576 E Normandy Blvd offers parking.
Does 576 E Normandy Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 576 E Normandy Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 E Normandy Blvd have a pool?
No, 576 E Normandy Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 576 E Normandy Blvd have accessible units?
No, 576 E Normandy Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 576 E Normandy Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 576 E Normandy Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 576 E Normandy Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 576 E Normandy Blvd has units with air conditioning.
