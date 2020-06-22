Amenities

576 E Normandy Blvd Available 07/16/20 3 bedroom 1 bath with garage Pet Friendly - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Available starting July 16th.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or you can wait for an Open House to be scheduled. Please check the listing on our website periodically for updates.



3 bed 1 bath house with a single car garage with parking for 2 cars in nice quite neighborhood. Very spacious yard, but it is not fenced in. Tile floors through out, newer central air and newer fridge and stove. Close to shopping, schools and I-4.



The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



