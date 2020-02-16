All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
575 BELLTOWER AVENUE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

575 BELLTOWER AVENUE

575 Belltower Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

575 Belltower Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo is just two minutes from I-4 in Sunset Gardens. An end unit with a large dinning/living room that opens to an over-sized enclosed patio or bonus room with windows that provide a panoramic view of the water, making it a great place to relax or entertain family and friends. The spacious eat-in kitchen has a walk-in storage pantry and a washer and dryer. The split bedroom plan provides each room with its own bathroom. Plenty of storage throughout. Parking is easy with one assigned covered parking space plus one assigned uncovered parking space. This community is very nicely maintained and monitored. Rent includes community pool, quarterly pest control, basic cable and trash removal. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and I-4. Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE have any available units?
575 BELLTOWER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE have?
Some of 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
575 BELLTOWER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 BELLTOWER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College