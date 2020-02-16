575 BELLTOWER AVENUE

Amenities

This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo is just two minutes from I-4 in Sunset Gardens. An end unit with a large dinning/living room that opens to an over-sized enclosed patio or bonus room with windows that provide a panoramic view of the water, making it a great place to relax or entertain family and friends. The spacious eat-in kitchen has a walk-in storage pantry and a washer and dryer. The split bedroom plan provides each room with its own bathroom. Plenty of storage throughout. Parking is easy with one assigned covered parking space plus one assigned uncovered parking space. This community is very nicely maintained and monitored. Rent includes community pool, quarterly pest control, basic cable and trash removal. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and I-4. Ready for move-in.