Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

521 Fairhaven St Available 06/01/20 2/2/2 walk to shopping - Charming two bedroom two full bath with a two car garage looking for a couple or individual to rent out this home that is located across the street from Publix and minutes away from I -4 saxon exit. Home has a florida room as well as a screen patio extra-large and located on a corner lot. Requires rental insurance. Ideal for retires. NON SMOKING NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3253241)