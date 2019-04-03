3660 Sunday Dr

Amenities

CUTE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Near 415 - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage Near 415 Off Sunday Dr Just a few Minutes to Wall mart ( Small Bedrooms/ see sizes) Has Nice Family Room 14.8 X 19.6 with laminate Flooring on Back of Home with a Screen Porch 10.6 x 8.7 Kitchen with open bar area off Dining Room 9.5 x 11.2. Living room 15 x 12.9 Kitchen 10.6 x 8.3 ... Master Bed room 13.11 x 11.6 Master bath has a Corner Shower , Bedroom #2 is 9.4 x 10.2, Bedroom #3 is 9.4 x 9. Looking for Good Tenant with fairly/ good / perfect credit And Monthly Income of $3400 will be verified + Have good references Please Review the Pictures and Sizes Of Rooms! Then ...Please Call or Text Carole Arcaro 386-216-4900



No Pets Allowed



