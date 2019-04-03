All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:26 PM

3660 Sunday Dr

3660 Sunday Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Sunday Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
CUTE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Near 415 - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage Near 415 Off Sunday Dr Just a few Minutes to Wall mart ( Small Bedrooms/ see sizes) Has Nice Family Room 14.8 X 19.6 with laminate Flooring on Back of Home with a Screen Porch 10.6 x 8.7 Kitchen with open bar area off Dining Room 9.5 x 11.2. Living room 15 x 12.9 Kitchen 10.6 x 8.3 ... Master Bed room 13.11 x 11.6 Master bath has a Corner Shower , Bedroom #2 is 9.4 x 10.2, Bedroom #3 is 9.4 x 9. Looking for Good Tenant with fairly/ good / perfect credit And Monthly Income of $3400 will be verified + Have good references Please Review the Pictures and Sizes Of Rooms! Then ...Please Call or Text Carole Arcaro 386-216-4900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Sunday Dr have any available units?
3660 Sunday Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 3660 Sunday Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Sunday Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Sunday Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3660 Sunday Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3660 Sunday Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Sunday Dr offers parking.
Does 3660 Sunday Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 Sunday Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Sunday Dr have a pool?
No, 3660 Sunday Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3660 Sunday Dr have accessible units?
No, 3660 Sunday Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Sunday Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3660 Sunday Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3660 Sunday Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3660 Sunday Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
