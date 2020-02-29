Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA Available 04/13/20 Deltona - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Split Floor Plan, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat in Kitchen, Large open Kitchen With Island, Dual Sinks, Dual Pantries, and Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Inside Utility Closet with washer and dryer hookups, Master Bathroom has Double Vanity, Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Carpet and Vinyl Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Patio, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2004/ 2128 Sqft



Directions: I-4 East, Take Exit 108-Debary/Deltona, Turn L onto Debary Avenue, Turn L onto N SR 415, Turn L onto Howland Blvd- SR 4145, Turn L onto Trade Street.



(RLNE5541594)