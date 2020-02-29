All apartments in Deltona
3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA

3481 Trade Street · No Longer Available
Location

3481 Trade Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA Available 04/13/20 Deltona - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Split Floor Plan, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat in Kitchen, Large open Kitchen With Island, Dual Sinks, Dual Pantries, and Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Inside Utility Closet with washer and dryer hookups, Master Bathroom has Double Vanity, Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Carpet and Vinyl Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Patio, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2004/ 2128 Sqft

Directions: I-4 East, Take Exit 108-Debary/Deltona, Turn L onto Debary Avenue, Turn L onto N SR 415, Turn L onto Howland Blvd- SR 4145, Turn L onto Trade Street.

(RLNE5541594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA have any available units?
3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA have?
Some of 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA currently offering any rent specials?
3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA is pet friendly.
Does 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA offer parking?
Yes, 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA offers parking.
Does 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA have a pool?
No, 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA does not have a pool.
Does 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA have accessible units?
No, 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 3481 Trade Street VOLUSIA does not have units with air conditioning.
