Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4296caf065 ---- Home is well built having ceramic tile floors through out. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Kitchen has its own breakfast area as well as a breakfast bar. Home sits on an over sized corner in a quiet neighborhood. Large 2 car garage. Freshly painted inside and out. Great family house.