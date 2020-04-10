All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

3445 FLORENTINE STREET

3445 Florentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Florentine Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This Home is ready for new tenants, Many upgrades thoughtout the home, Abundant lighting, Open space, Beautiful fixtures, Newer appliances, Tile, Baseboards, Ceiling fans. Updated smart home capability and smart security system is included in the rent to keep your home safe. Updated kitchen features with stainless steal appliances, plenty of beautiful cabinets and 2 pantries! A large window in the dining area to provide a view to the oversized backyard, which is also fenced. Behind the dining area sits the oversized laundry room, which has bonus space perfect for home office, craft area or extra storage space. The living space and floor plan just makes this beautiful home. The 3 bedrooms have also been recently painted, have newer baseboards, have highly efficient, decorative remote controlled ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 FLORENTINE STREET have any available units?
3445 FLORENTINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3445 FLORENTINE STREET have?
Some of 3445 FLORENTINE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 FLORENTINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3445 FLORENTINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 FLORENTINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3445 FLORENTINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3445 FLORENTINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3445 FLORENTINE STREET offers parking.
Does 3445 FLORENTINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 FLORENTINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 FLORENTINE STREET have a pool?
No, 3445 FLORENTINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3445 FLORENTINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3445 FLORENTINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 FLORENTINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 FLORENTINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 FLORENTINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 FLORENTINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
