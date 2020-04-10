3445 FLORENTINE STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This Home is ready for new tenants, Many upgrades thoughtout the home, Abundant lighting, Open space, Beautiful fixtures, Newer appliances, Tile, Baseboards, Ceiling fans. Updated smart home capability and smart security system is included in the rent to keep your home safe. Updated kitchen features with stainless steal appliances, plenty of beautiful cabinets and 2 pantries! A large window in the dining area to provide a view to the oversized backyard, which is also fenced. Behind the dining area sits the oversized laundry room, which has bonus space perfect for home office, craft area or extra storage space. The living space and floor plan just makes this beautiful home. The 3 bedrooms have also been recently painted, have newer baseboards, have highly efficient, decorative remote controlled ceiling fans.