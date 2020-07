Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Move-In Special: Receive $500 off October rent, with a lease starting by 10/15/2019***



You'll make long-lasting memories in this home! This open floor plan is bright and light! Tile floors throughout make for easy cleaning. Great for entertaining with a separate living, dinning and family room. This split plan home offers plenty of privacy with the master bedroom on one side of the home. You will love the updated bathrooms and large yard!