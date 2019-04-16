All apartments in Deltona
3026 Yorkshire Dr.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:58 PM

3026 Yorkshire Dr

3026 Yorkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Yorkshire Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6e2289084 ----
VR - Available soon! Make this home your own! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom includes a large yard with a private wooded view and screened in front patio, prefect for enjoying the outdoors. The interior flooring is ceramic tiles through out for easy maintenance and upkeep. There is a walk in closet for added storage and two car garage for parking. Conveniently located near shopping and quick access to I-4 highway. This property will not last long! Submit your applications today!!

*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3026 Yorkshire Dr have any available units?
3026 Yorkshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3026 Yorkshire Dr have?
Some of 3026 Yorkshire Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Yorkshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Yorkshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Yorkshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 Yorkshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3026 Yorkshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3026 Yorkshire Dr offers parking.
Does 3026 Yorkshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 Yorkshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Yorkshire Dr have a pool?
No, 3026 Yorkshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Yorkshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 3026 Yorkshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Yorkshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 Yorkshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3026 Yorkshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3026 Yorkshire Dr has units with air conditioning.

