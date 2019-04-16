3026 Yorkshire Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VR - Available soon! Make this home your own! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom includes a large yard with a private wooded view and screened in front patio, prefect for enjoying the outdoors. The interior flooring is ceramic tiles through out for easy maintenance and upkeep. There is a walk in closet for added storage and two car garage for parking. Conveniently located near shopping and quick access to I-4 highway. This property will not last long! Submit your applications today!!



*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.



Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:

Application Fee $65 per adult

Administration Fee $195

Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)



Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.