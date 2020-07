2805 Arrendonda Dr

Amenities

garage stainless steel ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

FENCED YARD - NO PETS ARE ALLOWED FIRST MONTH $1000 PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT $1100 - ADORABLE HOME -



FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO VIEW PLEASE CALL OR TEXT

KAREN GUARDINO, REALTOR DELTONA LAKES REALTY

386-747-9295



HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED - NEAT AND CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY



PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. CEILING FANS. STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR. STOVE.



RENT $1000.00 - PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT $1100.00



FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO VIEW PLEASE CONTACT

KAREN GUARDINO, REALTOR DELTONA LAKES REALTY

386-747-9295



NO PETS ALLOWED

NO SMOKERS ALLOWED



2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE



thank you



(RLNE2813794)