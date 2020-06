Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house with ceramic tile throughout. Split bedroom floorplan. Spacious family room with open kitchen. French doors leading out to the Florida room with separate screened porch. Large yard. Call for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.