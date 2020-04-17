2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA

Amenities

Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1,550.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Pool Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen with Island, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Master Bathroom has Garden Tub and Shower, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Tile Throughout, Open Patio and Pool, Lawn Fertilization and Pool Care Included, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1997, 1830 Sqft.



Directions: I-4 E to Daytona Beach, Take Exit 114 toward FL-472 E, Merge onto Howland Blvd., Turn Right onto Wolf Pack Run, Wolf Pack Run turns Left and becomes Catalina Blvd., Turn Right onto Leafy Way Ln. Home will be on the Left.



