2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA

2707 Leafy Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Leafy Way Lane, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1,550.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Pool Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen with Island, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Master Bathroom has Garden Tub and Shower, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Tile Throughout, Open Patio and Pool, Lawn Fertilization and Pool Care Included, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1997, 1830 Sqft.

Directions: I-4 E to Daytona Beach, Take Exit 114 toward FL-472 E, Merge onto Howland Blvd., Turn Right onto Wolf Pack Run, Wolf Pack Run turns Left and becomes Catalina Blvd., Turn Right onto Leafy Way Ln. Home will be on the Left.

(RLNE4263863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA have any available units?
2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA have?
Some of 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA offers parking.
Does 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA has a pool.
Does 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA have accessible units?
No, 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Leafy Way Ln VOLUSIA does not have units with air conditioning.

