2555 Coachman Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e81aad1084 ---- VR - JUST REDUCED!! Available now!! Three bedroom two bath home in Deltona Lakes! Brand new AC unit and garage door opener just installed. Property offers tile floors throughout for easy maintenance and upkeep, vaulted ceilings for open view in kitchen and living room. There are ceiling fans in all rooms, washer/dryer hookups for your convenience, and spacious back yard with wooded view. Just minutes away from major highways (I4). This property will not last long!! Submit your applications today!! Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (non aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.