2372 Florida Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 1 Bath - Pet Friendly OPEN HOUSE FRI NOV 22ND 1:15-2:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday November 22nd from 1:15-2:30pm.



Cozy 2 bedroom with interior laundry hook ups and covered parking, and a well-kept lawn with private back yard. We do not have any more pictures at this time.



The cost to move in is $850 first month and $850 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE3552804)