2368 CALIFORNIA STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

I offer a lot of living in my over 1000 sq feet of living space. Open the front door and discover what i can offer. Large living room with complete tile throughout that leads to a guest bath and a split of my 2 bedrooms. Who needs a vacuum? Worried about stains on the carpet? I have that covered with updated tile in both bedrooms. My master has not just a bathroom but its own full bath. This isn't it! I have a large kitchen enough to have an eat in space. Entertain some friends or keep en eye on things from the screened in patio to the fully fenced backyard. Oh and wait one more thing... where's the laundry room you ask? INSIDE. That's right inside and has enough room for storage. I have a lot in my litlle package. Come see me today and let's get you moved in!