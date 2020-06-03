2368 California Street, Deltona, FL 32738 Deltona Lakes
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
I offer a lot of living in my over 1000 sq feet of living space. Open the front door and discover what i can offer. Large living room with complete tile throughout that leads to a guest bath and a split of my 2 bedrooms. Who needs a vacuum? Worried about stains on the carpet? I have that covered with updated tile in both bedrooms. My master has not just a bathroom but its own full bath. This isn't it! I have a large kitchen enough to have an eat in space. Entertain some friends or keep en eye on things from the screened in patio to the fully fenced backyard. Oh and wait one more thing... where's the laundry room you ask? INSIDE. That's right inside and has enough room for storage. I have a lot in my litlle package. Come see me today and let's get you moved in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
