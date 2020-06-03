All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2368 CALIFORNIA STREET
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

2368 CALIFORNIA STREET

2368 California Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2368 California Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
I offer a lot of living in my over 1000 sq feet of living space. Open the front door and discover what i can offer. Large living room with complete tile throughout that leads to a guest bath and a split of my 2 bedrooms. Who needs a vacuum? Worried about stains on the carpet? I have that covered with updated tile in both bedrooms. My master has not just a bathroom but its own full bath. This isn't it! I have a large kitchen enough to have an eat in space. Entertain some friends or keep en eye on things from the screened in patio to the fully fenced backyard. Oh and wait one more thing... where's the laundry room you ask? INSIDE. That's right inside and has enough room for storage. I have a lot in my litlle package. Come see me today and let's get you moved in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET have any available units?
2368 CALIFORNIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET have?
Some of 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2368 CALIFORNIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET offer parking?
No, 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET have a pool?
No, 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2368 CALIFORNIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College