Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA OFF FAMILY ROOM - HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH LOT'S OF CABINETS WITH ISLAND , PANTRY AND EAT IN AREA WITH BAY WINDOW ON BACK OF HOME ALL OPEN UP TO THE FAMILY ROOM! SPLIT PLAN 4 BEDROOMS AND 2ND BEDROOM IS EXTRA LARGE. MASTER BATH HAS SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB WITH 2 VANITIES., WALK IN CLOSET. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT. OWNER MAY ACCEPT A SMALL PET WITH GOOD REFERENCES AND A NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT OF $150.00

*************REQUIREMENTS************

YOU HAVE TO HAVE CREDIT SCORES 550 OR ABOVE SHOWING YOUR PAYING YOUR BILLS ON TIME PAST YEAR...

SHOW PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE PAST 3 MONTHS

PAST RENTAL HISTORY FOR 2 YEARS

MUST START LEASE WITH 7 TO 14 DAYS

PAY $1400 RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT $1500.00 WHEN YOU MOVE IN

PLEASE CALL CAROLE ARCARO 386-216-4900



(RLNE5744018)