Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

NEW ON MARKET - Located near lots of shopping, this home offers a living/dining room with high ceilings, spacious kitchen with all appliances and pull out pantry. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, ceiling fans throughout, large screened porch with private back yard. Tile floors in front rooms and wood laminate in bedrooms. Call or text Karen Williams at 386-717-9133.



(RLNE4600780)