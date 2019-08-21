All apartments in Deltona
Last updated August 21 2019

2337 Greenwood St

2337 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Greenwood Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
New on market - NO PETS!! Located within walking distance to the areas best stores, service stations, restaurants and churches, ideal for two people. Nice shinny tile floors throughout. Hardwood floors in kitchen with newer cabinets and counter tops. Features include living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, and pantry. Large spacious screened porch. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hook ups, (NOTE: WASHER and DRYER NOT WARRANTED, dusk to dawn lights, wired for internet and phone service. New faux wood blinds throughout and 2 new ceiling fans. Fenced yard with shed for extra storage. Friendship Elementary, Galaxy Middle, and Deltona High.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Greenwood St have any available units?
2337 Greenwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2337 Greenwood St have?
Some of 2337 Greenwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Greenwood St currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Greenwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Greenwood St pet-friendly?
No, 2337 Greenwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2337 Greenwood St offer parking?
No, 2337 Greenwood St does not offer parking.
Does 2337 Greenwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2337 Greenwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Greenwood St have a pool?
No, 2337 Greenwood St does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Greenwood St have accessible units?
No, 2337 Greenwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Greenwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2337 Greenwood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 Greenwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 Greenwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
