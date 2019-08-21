2337 Greenwood St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access

New on market - NO PETS!! Located within walking distance to the areas best stores, service stations, restaurants and churches, ideal for two people. Nice shinny tile floors throughout. Hardwood floors in kitchen with newer cabinets and counter tops. Features include living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, and pantry. Large spacious screened porch. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hook ups, (NOTE: WASHER and DRYER NOT WARRANTED, dusk to dawn lights, wired for internet and phone service. New faux wood blinds throughout and 2 new ceiling fans. Fenced yard with shed for extra storage. Friendship Elementary, Galaxy Middle, and Deltona High.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000565)