Deltona, FL
1930 E Chapel Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1930 E Chapel Dr

1930 East Chapel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1930 East Chapel Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1930 E Chapel Dr Available 08/01/19 3/2/2 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage available for August 1st. Home built in 2005 with approx 1600 square feet of living area. Enclosed Florida Room with french door access.
Rent is $1600. which includes lawn cutting, water up to $30.00 and power up to $200.00. Home has washer and dryer (latest model) Good rental history and good credit/ background are required as well as rental insurance. $3,200 is the amount needed to move in which includes the security deposit. No Smokers or Pets with the exception of dogs under 20lbs ($250 non refundable pet fee.)
Home is located on a quiet street and in an established neighborhood. Short distance to stores, schools, library and 7 miles to I-4 Available August 1

(RLNE4992287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 E Chapel Dr have any available units?
1930 E Chapel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1930 E Chapel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1930 E Chapel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 E Chapel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 E Chapel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1930 E Chapel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1930 E Chapel Dr offers parking.
Does 1930 E Chapel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 E Chapel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 E Chapel Dr have a pool?
No, 1930 E Chapel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1930 E Chapel Dr have accessible units?
No, 1930 E Chapel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 E Chapel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 E Chapel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 E Chapel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 E Chapel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
