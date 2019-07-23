Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1930 E Chapel Dr Available 08/01/19 3/2/2 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage available for August 1st. Home built in 2005 with approx 1600 square feet of living area. Enclosed Florida Room with french door access.

Rent is $1600. which includes lawn cutting, water up to $30.00 and power up to $200.00. Home has washer and dryer (latest model) Good rental history and good credit/ background are required as well as rental insurance. $3,200 is the amount needed to move in which includes the security deposit. No Smokers or Pets with the exception of dogs under 20lbs ($250 non refundable pet fee.)

Home is located on a quiet street and in an established neighborhood. Short distance to stores, schools, library and 7 miles to I-4 Available August 1



