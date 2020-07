Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio area and lots of charming outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features vinyl plank flooring and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a center island.